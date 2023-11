Carthage Comets Pop Warner Cheer is hosting a spaghetti dinner on Sunday, November 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Carthage’s Veterans of Foreign Wars

668 West End Ave

Carthage, NY 13619

You can choose to dine in or take out, dinners will be $12 each and include: spaghetti, salad, roll and a drink.