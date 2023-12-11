The Watertown Giants Mitey Mite Cheerleaders are holding a fundraiser that will help them with costs to get to Global Competition in Atlantic City NJ in February.

To donate, you can visit the Makes Cents Redemption Center when returning cans and bottles and tell them to Donate to Watertown Giants Mitey Mite Cheerleaders.

Makes Cents Redemption Center

904 Leray Street

Watertown NY 13601

The Fundraiser will run until January 15 and the donations will go toward the cost to get to Global Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey from February 23 to 25.