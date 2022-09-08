The 2nd Annual Great Pumpkin Derby will be held on Saturday, October 1 in Watertown.

Put your pumpkin on four wheels and race it down the hill on Rand Drive for a fun way to spend the morning with family and friends, while racing in the fight against breast cancer!

The registration fee is $10 for each pumpkin/racer entered. Registration begins at 10am and the event starts at 11am.

All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society-Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Anyone with questions can contact event organizers via email at greatpumpkinderby@gmail.com.