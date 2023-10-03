LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Snow Belt Housing will host a Health and Wellness Community Fair at Valley View Courts in Lowville on Wednesday, October 11 at 5590 River Street in Lowville.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a rain date of Wednesday, October 18. The fair will help answer questions about community resources.

There will be art, music, writing as well as help with fitness, advocacy, support, security, insurance as well as heath screenings.

For more information, contact Rhonda Noftsier at 315-376-7376 or email at rnoftsier@snowbelt.org.