Outskirts 1812 presents the Forest of Fear in Sackets Harbor starting on Thursday, October 12.

Outskirts 1812

14211 Dodge Avenue

Sackets Harbor, New York 13685

The event takes place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for three weeks, the full list of event dates:

October 12, 13 and 14;

October 19, 20 and 21; and

October 26, 27 and 28.

At the event there will be:

Food & drink;

Hayride;

Live music;

Campfire; and

Vendors.

Kid Zone from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Forest of Fear Hayride – Shoot the zombies;

Bounce House; and

T-rex with the Goats 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — weather permitting.

Evening festivities from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

Forest of Fear Trail — recommended for ages 12 and over;

Live Music; and

Campfire.

Ticket prices are as follows:

$28 for ages 12 and over;

$25 for Active Duty, Veterans, Seniors 65 and over; and

$18 for ages 12 and under.

Forest of Fear band line-ups:

Thursday, October 12 — Acoustic Duo: Joey Collins and Kelsey Fraser;

Friday, October 13 – Segway;

Saturday, October 14 — Midlife Crisis;

Thursday, October 19 — Hip 2 Be Square;

Friday, October 20 — David Scanlin;

Saturday, October 21 – Segway;

Thursday, October 26 — Hip 2 Be Square;

Friday, October 27 — Tough Luck; and

Saturday, October 28 — Hot Kogan.

There will be a free shuttle to and from the village to Outskirts 1812, it will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with pick up at 1812 Brew Pub in the village.

1812 Brew Pub

212 W Main St

Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

For more information or to book tickets you can go to Outskirts 1812’s website.