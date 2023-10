GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Valley Homemakers of Lewis County will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Thursday, October 12.

The dinner will be at the 3-G Firehall on Blue Street in Glenfield from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinners for adults are $10, with children ages 12 and under at $5 and children under five eating free.

All proceeds will benefit local charities.