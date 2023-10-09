Dr. Jason White & Vonnette Monteith are telling real ghost stories, where they took place on History and Haunts Ghost Walks in Downtown Watertown.

The Paddock Mansion

228 Washington St

Watertown, NY 13601

The Ghost Walk attendees will meet at the Jefferson County Historical Society’s Paddock Mansion and will start at 7 p.m. on:

Friday, October 13;

Saturday, October 14;

Friday, October 20; and

Saturday, October 21.

The event is $10 per person and will go to benefit the Downtown Business Association and the Jefferson County Historical Society.

RSVP for the event by calling 703-725-4323, if you dare…