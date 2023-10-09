The Ramada Inn in Watertown is hosting a children’s consignment sale from October 13 to 15.

Ramada Inn

21000 NYS Route 3

Watertown, NY 13601

List of dates and times of the sale:

• Friday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

• Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

• Sunday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Half priced on marked items.

There will be deals on gently used children’s clothing, toys, books, winter gear and baby equipment at the event. More information is available Here and questions can be sent via email to growoutsale315@gmail.com.