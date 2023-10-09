A free screening of WPBSTV production “Folklore and Frost: Haunted Happenings” will be shown at the Paddock Mansion in the Victorian Gardens on Friday, October 13, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

The Paddock Mansion

228 Washington St

Watertown, NY 13601

Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets or chairs. Snacks and cider will be provided, the cider is courtesy of the Burrville Cider Mill.

This event is free and open to the public. Any questions can be directed to WPBS event coordinator, Cindy Tyler at 315-782-3142 Ext. 220.