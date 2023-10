Adirondack Rustic Farm is holding its 2nd Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adirondack Rustic Farm

9475 Hawkinsville Rd

Boonville, NY 13309

There will be:

Over 50 vendors;

Ziyara Shriners Clowns;

Food trucks;

Kids games;

Face painters;

Chinese auction;

Psychic & tarot readings;

Farm animals;

Fresh produce;

Cider stand and more.

Admission is free and all ages are invited to enjoy the festival.