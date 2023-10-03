Destiny Reader Psychic Fair is being held in Ogdensburg at the Knights of Columbus.

Knights of Columbus

721 Hasbrouck St

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

The event takes place on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be $10 cash at the door.

At the fair you can have a personal reading from some of the area’s most renowned psychics, palmist, mediums, tarot card readers and healers. You can also shop for unique items from jewelry, gems, crystals, tarot cards and everything in between.