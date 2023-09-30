On Saturday, October 14, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is hosting their 2nd Annual Witches Gala from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Faichney Drive Complex

1291 Faichney Drive

Watertown, NY 13601

The bewitching venue will come alive with mystical decorations, captivating entertainment by Madness Entertainment, a cash bar by O’Brien’s, dinner stations and grazing board by Embellished Catering, Tarot Card Readings and some raffle items – including the Salem, Massachusetts package.

For more information or to purchase with Cash/Check, contact Development Director, Kristin Proven at phone number 315-755-1434 or through email at kristinp@vacjc.com. You can purchase tickets online Here.