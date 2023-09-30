The Jefferson County Historical Society’s Annual is holding a Historical Tour of Brookside Cemetery on Saturday, October 14.

Brookside Cemetery

19000 County Road 165

Watertown, NY 13601

The driving tour starts at 10 a.m. and the walking tour starts at 10:30 a.m. The route is 2.2 miles and has a varied terrain, light snacks will be available at each of the 10 stops.

The tour is $12 for members and $15 for non-members; tickets can be purchased online Here, at the Paddock Mansion at 228 Washington St. in Watertown or on the day of the event by cash or check only.