CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Chaumont Fire Department will host a trunk or treat event at the fire hall on Saturday, October 14.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 11385 New York State Route 12E in Chaumont. There will also be a vendor portion and the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department will be selling food.

Trunks will be passing out candy as well as competing for prizes. Vendors will also be encourage to pass out treats to the kids. There will also be a petting zoo and a bounce house.

For more information, contact Heather Lipczynski at Heather_jackson13@yahoo.com or call 315-777-5442