Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church hosts the 2nd Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 14, from Noon to 4 p.m.

17151 County Route 62

Watertown, NY 13601

The event will have all sorts of family-friendly activities games, crafts, pumpkins, a free fall photo backdrop, refreshments and scarecrow building. The Sackets Harbor Fire Department will be in attendance and offer tours of their fire trucks and information on general fire safety and the Sulphur Springs Ladies Auxiliary will organize a bake sale plus vendors and crafters.

The Sulphur Springs Star Grange No. 9 will have a $15 Chicken BBQ.