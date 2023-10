WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown American Legion Post 61 will host a free spaghetti dinner for Fort Drum soldiers and their families on Saturday, October 14.

The dinner will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be at the legion post on 138 Sterling Street.

Anyone wishing to attend should call 315-788-0912 extension 3 and leave name, phone number and the number of people attending by Wednesday, October 11.