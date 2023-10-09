The Lincoln Loft’s Harvest Maker’s Market is on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown square.
At the event, there will be local makers, crafters and artists ready for you to shop locally, including:
- Bidwell by Design;
- Songbird Sewing Company;
- Marble City Handcrafted Goods;
- Wise Designs;
- Alteri’s La Bella Dolce;
- Papa’s Wood Shop;
- Flour and Water Bakery;
- Love, Nana Goody;
- Simply Natural by Karissa Jones;
- Nonnie Bakes;
- EM & V Boutique;
- JeanDee Boutique;
- Andrea Lee Pottery;
- Mo’ Cookies Please;
- Punk Rock & Poetry;
- The Clay Couple;
- Pawmetto Pup; and
- LM Gifts- Unique Finds.
The event is hosted by the Lincoln Loft, more information is available Here.