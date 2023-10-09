The Lincoln Loft’s Harvest Maker’s Market is on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown square.

At the event, there will be local makers, crafters and artists ready for you to shop locally, including:

  • Bidwell by Design;
  • Songbird Sewing Company;
  • Marble City Handcrafted Goods;
  • Wise Designs;
  • Alteri’s La Bella Dolce;
  • Papa’s Wood Shop;
  • Flour and Water Bakery;
  • Love, Nana Goody;
  • Simply Natural by Karissa Jones;
  • Nonnie Bakes;
  • EM & V Boutique;
  • JeanDee Boutique;
  • Andrea Lee Pottery;
  • Mo’ Cookies Please;
  • Punk Rock & Poetry;
  • The Clay Couple;
  • Pawmetto Pup; and
  • LM Gifts- Unique Finds.

The event is hosted by the Lincoln Loft, more information is available Here.