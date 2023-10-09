The Lincoln Loft’s Harvest Maker’s Market is on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown square.

At the event, there will be local makers, crafters and artists ready for you to shop locally, including:

Bidwell by Design;

Songbird Sewing Company;

Marble City Handcrafted Goods;

Wise Designs;

Alteri’s La Bella Dolce;

Papa’s Wood Shop;

Flour and Water Bakery;

Love, Nana Goody;

Simply Natural by Karissa Jones;

Nonnie Bakes;

EM & V Boutique;

JeanDee Boutique;

Andrea Lee Pottery;

Mo’ Cookies Please;

Punk Rock & Poetry;

The Clay Couple;

Pawmetto Pup; and

LM Gifts- Unique Finds.

The event is hosted by the Lincoln Loft, more information is available Here.