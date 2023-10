The Clayton Municipal Building is showing Halloweentown on Saturday, October 14, at 6 p.m.

Clayton Municipal Offices

220 John St

Clayton, NY

Before the movie, there will be a special film clip by the kids at Thousand Island School for Dramatic Arts. You are encouraged to wear a costume if you would like and join in for some crafts and snacks with the film.

You are asked to bring a donation of a nonperishable food item for admission.