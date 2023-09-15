LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Hospital Foundation will host its annual gala on Saturday, October 14 from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm at Tug Hill Estate.

The event will be a celebration of our community hospital and the exciting capital project that will transform healthcare for our community for generations to come.

A part of the evening will be a tribute to Dr. Gerard Crawford II by his colleagues that will honor his many years of providing quality healthcare services at Lewis County General Hospital for thousands of women in Lewis County and throughout the north country.

The evening will also include hors d’oeuvres, live music and dancing, and a silent auction that includes eight trips presented by AmFund. There will be trips to Alaska, Utah National Parks, Spain, Croatia, Scotland, South Africa or a combined trip to Switzerland, Venice and Monte Carlo.

All trips are valid for three years with no blackout date, deluxe accommodations, round trip airfare for two and a travel specialist to help you plan your vacation. All proceeds from this year’s Gala will support the capital project at Lewis County General Hospital.

Reservations for the Gala are $75 each and cocktail attire is requested. To make a reservation, contact the Hospital Foundation at 315-376-5110. Reservations can be made online at www.lewiscountyhospitalfoundation.org/gala