MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Martinsburg Fire Department will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Saturday, October 14 at the fire hall on 5609 Whitaker Road.

There will be vendors, a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction and food provided by Sassy Momma’s food truck.

The craft fair will open at 10 a.m. on the day of the event.