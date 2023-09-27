Massena Senior Citizens presents their Annual Fundraiser Fall Bazaar on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission to the bazaar is free and will be held at the Massena Community Center at 61 Beach Street.

The bazaar will have:

Quality Craft Vendors;

A bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

Skillo from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.;

Lunch Available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

Quilt Raffles;

Silent Auction;

50/50; and

Trip Committee Christmas Auction.

More information is available by contacting Chairperson Cheeta Lazore-Dietlein at 315-769-2095 after 5 p.m.