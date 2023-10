Dry Hill is hosting an Octoberfest on Saturday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dry Hill Ski Area

18160 Alpine Ridge Rd

Watertown, NY 13601

This family-friendly event will have live music, food trucks, local vendors, a bounce house, crafts for the kids and beer, of course. Live music by Ben Wisner, Bad Husbands Club and Cluster Funk.

Attendees are reminded that they are not allowed to bring their pets or coolers to the event.