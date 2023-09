A Fall Fest will be held at Selkirk Shores State Park in Pulaski on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Selkirk Shores State Park

7101 State Rt 3

Pulaski, NY 13142

The event will be at the Picnic and Shelter Area and the day promises to have food, fun, foliage and crafts. Halloween Costumes are encouraged as there will be Trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating for kids, don’t forget to bring a treat bag. Pumpkin decorating is only while pumpkin supplies last.