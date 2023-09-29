LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Railway Historical Society of Northern New York will host its Great Pumpkin Rail Ride on Saturday, October 14 in the Croghan depot 9781 Main Street in Croghan.

The event is co-sponsored by AES Clean Energy and will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The cost is $5 per person or $10 for a family with proceeds to benefit the museum.

There will also be a free tour of the historic Croghan Depot. The museum is dedicated to preserving the age of the Iron Horse on the Lowville Beaver River Railroad