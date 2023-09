New Hope Baptist Church is holding a Youth Lock-in event on Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for students grades 6 through 12.

New Hope Baptist Church

19983 State Rte 3

Watertown, NY 13601

Students from grades 6 through 12 may register for the event for $5 per student. There will be lots of fun games and activities like Dodgeball, Floor Hockey, Archery Tag, Nerf Wars and more.

You can register for the event Here and questions about the event can be sent via Facebook Here.