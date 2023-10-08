Presented by the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, Allyson Stephenson will hold a workshop to learn safe and tested processes for cleaning historic headstones.

The workshop will be held at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam, on Sunday, October 15, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Stephenson will teach participants how to identify the stresses and dangers headstones face and how to clean different types of stones without damaging them; during the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to try out what they learned.

The cost to participate is $5 per person; SLCHA members are free. Registration is required, call 315-386-8133, or email carlene@slcha.org to register, the workshop is appropriate for ages 12 and over.