Paws4Potter will be hosting the 7th Annual “Making A Mark On K9 Cancer” Dog Walk on Saturday, October 15 from 10am-2pm at the Thompson Park Rotary Pavilion in Watertown.

The family and dog-friendly event will be hosted rain or shine. There will be crafters, vendors, contests, giveaways, raffles and more.

All proceeds will go to Paws4Potter and the National Canine Cancer Foundation. Pre-registration is available online. Registration is also available at the event.