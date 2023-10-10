The Ogdensburg Library is participating in the Fall Harvest Day at the Ogdensburg Farmers Market on Sunday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This day coincides with the start of the National Friends of Libraries Week and the start of their membership renewal drive.

Current members are advised to keep an eye on their mail and the library is hoping you will renew your membership and continue to support the Ogdensburg Library.

If you would like to help stuff envelopes, you can contact Tom Lawrence by email at telawrence@verizon.net or by phone at 315-393-3503.