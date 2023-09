Rossie Community Center 918 is hosting a turkey dinner on Sunday, October 15 starting at 1 p.m. and ending when all the food has been sold.

Rossie Community Center 918

County Route 3

Rossie, NY 13646

The dinners are $15 for adults, $10 for kids and free for children under five. The Dinner Menu will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, rolls, a dessert and a beverage.