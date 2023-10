The Richville Library is holding a weekly reading of Treasure Island every Monday through October starting on October 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Richville Free Library

41 School Street

Richville, NY 13681

The event is for all ages and children are encouraged to come dressed as pirates for the final reading on October 30.

More information is available by calling 315-287-1481.