Registration is open for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner, it is being held on Wednesday, October 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Stables at:
Windy Point
215 Sissonville Rd
Potsdam, NY 13676
The evening starts with a happy hour at 5:30 p.m., complete with musical entertainment by John Danis, silent and ‘lucky draw’ auctions, 50/50 raffle, lottery board and there will be Red Carpet for photo opportunities.
Awards will be presented for:
- Business of the Year;
- Customer Service Excellence; and
- Local Producer of the Year.
The ‘State of the Chamber’ speech will address where the Chamber has been, recent accomplishments and a look towards the future.
There will be:
- A buffet dinner by Bacon Brothers Barbeque;
- Dessert by Sugar Valley Bakery;
- The open bar by The Stables at Windy Point — with an apple cider margarita drink special; and
- A live auction will close the event.
The cost for the event is $50 per person or $480 for a corporate table of 10 people. To donate auction items or become a sponsor you can contact Laura Pearson at 315-393-3620 or Laura@slcchamber.org.
Reservations can be made online Here, by calling 315-386-4000 or by emailing to Regina Bowser at Regina@slcchamber.org.