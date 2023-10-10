Registration is open for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner, it is being held on Wednesday, October 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Stables at:

Windy Point

215 Sissonville Rd

Potsdam, NY 13676

The evening starts with a happy hour at 5:30 p.m., complete with musical entertainment by John Danis, silent and ‘lucky draw’ auctions, 50/50 raffle, lottery board and there will be Red Carpet for photo opportunities.

Awards will be presented for:

Business of the Year;

Customer Service Excellence; and

Local Producer of the Year.

The ‘State of the Chamber’ speech will address where the Chamber has been, recent accomplishments and a look towards the future.

There will be:

A buffet dinner by Bacon Brothers Barbeque;

Dessert by Sugar Valley Bakery;

The open bar by The Stables at Windy Point — with an apple cider margarita drink special; and

A live auction will close the event.

The cost for the event is $50 per person or $480 for a corporate table of 10 people. To donate auction items or become a sponsor you can contact Laura Pearson at 315-393-3620 or Laura@slcchamber.org.

Reservations can be made online Here, by calling 315-386-4000 or by emailing to Regina Bowser at Regina@slcchamber.org.