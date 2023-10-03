CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner for business on Wednesday, October 18 at The Stables at Windy Point in Potsdam.

The event is located at 215 Outer Sissonville Road in Potsdam. The cost $50 per person or $480 per corporate table of 10. Enjoy cocktails, appetizers, auctions, music during Happy Hour with a cash bar, a buffet dinner by Bacon Brothers BBQ and dessert during presentations and awards.

The dinner will celebrate the accomplishments of St. Lawrence County businesses and organizations and hear about the ‘State of the Chamber’ for 2023. Nominations are being accepted for business of the year, customer service excellence and local producer of the year. The nominating form can be found here.

There will also be a lucky draw auction and raffles. Purchase a book of (25) tickets for $20.00 in advance or upon arrival. Select the items you’re interested in. Winning tickets will be drawn at event.

Raffle donations and sponsorships are also welcome. If you are interested in making a donation please contact Laura Pearson at Laura@SLCchamber.org.