The Frederic Remington Art Museum is holding Remington Haunting: A Family Event on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum
303 Washington Street
Ogdensburg, NY 13669
Admission for the event is $5 per person, cash only. There will be a scary ghost tour through the Museum and a walk on the main floor for “scaredy cats.”
“Eighteen rooms of fright and fun. That’s what you’ll find at the Remington Museum as ghosts and apparitions take over the Museum for two nights of scary adventure and fun.”The press release from The Frederic Remington Art Museum
For more information, you can direct your inquiries to Melanie Flack, at 315-393-2425 or melanie@fredericremington.org.