The Frederic Remington Art Museum is holding Remington Haunting: A Family Event on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Frederic Remington Art Museum

303 Washington Street

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Admission for the event is $5 per person, cash only. There will be a scary ghost tour through the Museum and a walk on the main floor for “scaredy cats.”

“Eighteen rooms of fright and fun. That’s what you’ll find at the Remington Museum as ghosts and apparitions take over the Museum for two nights of scary adventure and fun.” The press release from The Frederic Remington Art Museum

For more information, you can direct your inquiries to Melanie Flack, at 315-393-2425 or melanie@fredericremington.org.