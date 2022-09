The South Jefferson Lions Club is hosting a Rummage and Bake Sale, along with a Can Drive.

Dates:

October 20: 9am-6pm, bring your own bag

October 21: 9am-4pm, bring your own bag

October 22: 9am-noon bag sale, bags provided

Location: Sixtown Meeting House, 33 E. Church Street, Adams, NY

Donations will be accepted:

October 16: noon-4pm

October 17: 10am-4pm

October 18: 10am-4pm

October 19: 10am-6pm

Computers, printers, TVs and mattresses will not be accepted.