The Hermon-DeKalb Central School Booster Club is holding its annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 20 at:

Hermon-DeKalb Central School Bus Garage

709 East DeKalb Road

DeKalb Junction, NY 13630

Vehicles must sign up by Friday, October 13, to sign up you can contact:

Beth Holland eholland@hdcsk12.org;

Sheila Conklin sconklin@hdcsk12.org; or

Call the school at 315-347-3442.

Set up for the event starts at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, there will be prizes for the most creative, funniest and scariest setup.