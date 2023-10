The American Legion Post 1539 in Star Lake is hosting a Fish Fry.

The dinner will cost $15 and will take place on Friday, October 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Midnite Ryders will be playing that evening starting at 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Location:

The American Legion

264 Benson Mines Road

Star Lake, NY

The menu includes:

Fried haddock;

Mac n’ cheese;

Cole slaw;

Rolls; and

Dessert.

All are welcome and proceeds will go to benefit the Legion’s Building Fund.