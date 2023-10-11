Chase’s Riverside Dining is holding a Halloween Party with live music by The BackWater Duo on Friday, October 20 starting at 7 p.m.

Chase’s Riverside Dining
829 State Highway 131
Massena, NY

Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event.  Admission is $10 at the door and includes:

  • Complimentary appetizers;
  • Games;
  • Karaoke; and
  • Drunk pumpkin selfie/tag.

At the party there will be:

  • A 50/50 raffle;
  • A costume contest at 9 p.m.; and
  • A chance to win a Free Halloween Swag Basket from The Backwater Duo.

Contents of the Halloween Swag Basket:

  • Trick or Treating with My Gnomes potholder;
  • Skelton hand tongs;
  • Wizard Gnome;
  • Tales of Terror Book;
  • BackWater Duo Koozie;
  • Vampire Candy Teeth;
  • Creep it Real Towel;
  • I Put a Spell on You Socks;
  • Leaf Oven Mitt;
  • Pumpkin Seeds;
  • Burbon Barrel Pumpkin Candle;
  • Happy Halloween Caldron;
  • Fall Festival Candy Corn;
  • Toe Noodle Soup;
  • Zombie Repellent;
  • Skeleton Hand Cup;
  • Syringe Shooters;
  • Candy Corn Popcorn;
  • Monster Veggie Chips;
  • Glow Wand;
  • Vampire Blood Drink Bags;
  • Scarecrow;
  • Vanilla Jim Beam;
  • Fireball;
  • Apple Pie Moonshine; and
  • Evan Williams Apple.

There’s no purchase necessary for a chance to win the Halloween Swag Basket; however, you must be there at the party to win and you must be at least 21 years old.