Chase’s Riverside Dining is holding a Halloween Party with live music by The BackWater Duo on Friday, October 20 starting at 7 p.m.

Chase’s Riverside Dining

829 State Highway 131

Massena, NY

Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event. Admission is $10 at the door and includes:

Complimentary appetizers;

Games;

Karaoke; and

Drunk pumpkin selfie/tag.

At the party there will be:

A 50/50 raffle;

A costume contest at 9 p.m.; and

A chance to win a Free Halloween Swag Basket from The Backwater Duo.

Contents of the Halloween Swag Basket:

Trick or Treating with My Gnomes potholder;

Skelton hand tongs;

Wizard Gnome;

Tales of Terror Book;

BackWater Duo Koozie;

Vampire Candy Teeth;

Creep it Real Towel;

I Put a Spell on You Socks;

Leaf Oven Mitt;

Pumpkin Seeds;

Burbon Barrel Pumpkin Candle;

Happy Halloween Caldron;

Fall Festival Candy Corn;

Toe Noodle Soup;

Zombie Repellent;

Skeleton Hand Cup;

Syringe Shooters;

Candy Corn Popcorn;

Monster Veggie Chips;

Glow Wand;

Vampire Blood Drink Bags;

Scarecrow;

Vanilla Jim Beam;

Fireball;

Apple Pie Moonshine; and

Evan Williams Apple.

There’s no purchase necessary for a chance to win the Halloween Swag Basket; however, you must be there at the party to win and you must be at least 21 years old.