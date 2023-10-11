Chase’s Riverside Dining is holding a Halloween Party with live music by The BackWater Duo on Friday, October 20 starting at 7 p.m.
Chase’s Riverside Dining
829 State Highway 131
Massena, NY
Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event. Admission is $10 at the door and includes:
- Complimentary appetizers;
- Games;
- Karaoke; and
- Drunk pumpkin selfie/tag.
At the party there will be:
- A 50/50 raffle;
- A costume contest at 9 p.m.; and
- A chance to win a Free Halloween Swag Basket from The Backwater Duo.
Contents of the Halloween Swag Basket:
- Trick or Treating with My Gnomes potholder;
- Skelton hand tongs;
- Wizard Gnome;
- Tales of Terror Book;
- BackWater Duo Koozie;
- Vampire Candy Teeth;
- Creep it Real Towel;
- I Put a Spell on You Socks;
- Leaf Oven Mitt;
- Pumpkin Seeds;
- Burbon Barrel Pumpkin Candle;
- Happy Halloween Caldron;
- Fall Festival Candy Corn;
- Toe Noodle Soup;
- Zombie Repellent;
- Skeleton Hand Cup;
- Syringe Shooters;
- Candy Corn Popcorn;
- Monster Veggie Chips;
- Glow Wand;
- Vampire Blood Drink Bags;
- Scarecrow;
- Vanilla Jim Beam;
- Fireball;
- Apple Pie Moonshine; and
- Evan Williams Apple.
There’s no purchase necessary for a chance to win the Halloween Swag Basket; however, you must be there at the party to win and you must be at least 21 years old.