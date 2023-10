The Rossie Community Center will be hosting its 1st Annual Hunter’s Breakfast on Saturday, October 21, starting at 5:30 a.m. and will end when everything is sold out.

The Rossie Community Center

918 County Rd 3

Rossie, NY 13646

The menu will include:

Scrambled Eggs;

Pancakes;

French Toast Casserole;

Sausage;

Bacon;

Toast;

Coffee; And

Orange Juice.

The breakfast will be $12 per person.