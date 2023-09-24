The Lewis County Historical Society is partnering with Central New York Ghost Hunters to offer up a night of spooky just in time for Halloween.

In the Historical Society’s building, at 7552 S. State St. in downtown Lowville, you can go investigate paranormal happenings inside the building.

The investigations will be held on:

Saturday, October 21:

Session One: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Session Two: 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, October 28:

Session One: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Session Two: 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members and include light refreshments.

Spots are limited, to reserve a spot call 315-376-8957-9-4 or email lewiscountyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.