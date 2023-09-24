It’s that time of year again, the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library has announced its annual book sale.
Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library
229 Washington Street
Watertown NY 13601
The book sale itself will be from Saturday, October 21 through Monday, October 30, during regular library hours:
|Weekday
|Open
|Close
|Monday
|9:00 am
|8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am
|8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am
|8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am
|6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am
|6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am
|5:00 pm
As a reminder, the entire book sale is cash only and all proceeds raised will go to support the library.