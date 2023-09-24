It’s that time of year again, the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library has announced its annual book sale.

Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library

229 Washington Street

Watertown NY 13601

The book sale itself will be from Saturday, October 21 through Monday, October 30, during regular library hours:

Weekday Open Close Monday 9:00 am 8:00 pm Tuesday 9:00 am 8:00 pm Wednesday 9:00 am 8:00 pm Thursday 10:00 am 6:00 pm Friday 10:00 am 6:00 pm Saturday 9:00 am 5:00 pm

As a reminder, the entire book sale is cash only and all proceeds raised will go to support the library.