CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The fourth annual Flannel Fest is set for Saturday, October 21st. The theme is simple: “Wear Flannel – Shop Local”. The day is designed to highlight the variety of businesses in downtown Canton in a shop-hop format.

The event is an initiative that began during covid and has continued to be embraced by businesses and residents excited to shift spending to support local businesses.

Live music, demonstrations, discounts, tastings, and specials are included in this year’s flannel fest. The event happens within businesses during normal business hours.

For more information go to the calendar event on VisitSTLC.com. Flannel Fest has transitioned from a business-led event to a St. Lawrence County Chamber promotion as part of the merger with the Canton Chamber. For any questions, contact Kathryn Puleo, Tourism Events Manager at kathryn@slcchamber.org or 315-386-4000.