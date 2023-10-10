The DeKalb Revitalization Committee is sponsoring an annual Town of DeKalb Halloween Decorating Contest. The contest is open to all residents of the Town of DeKalb and Richville and there is $150 in cash prizes available.

Contestants should send their name, address and phone number to Info@IBelieveinDeKalb.com or text the information to 646-246-4957.

All homes must be fully decorated by the end of day on Saturday, October 21 for judging on October 29 and 30. Winners will be announced on Halloween, October 31.

For more information you can contact Janice Brabaw at 646-246-4957 or at info@IBelieveinDeKalb.com.