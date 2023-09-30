The Watertown Garden Center is hosting their 2nd Annual Dog Days of Fall Event on Saturday, October 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watertown Garden Center

17940 US RT 11

Watertown, NY 13601

All proceeds This year will go to a local rescue called All Creatures Big & Small.

There will be:

A Pet & Family Costume Contest & Parade;

A scavenger hunt;

Lots of Prizes;

Raffles;

Vendors; and

The Humble Palace Food Truck.

There will also be a family-friendly haunted hayride available between 11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. for $5 a ticket. Danielle with DM Photography will be there taking pictures at the photo booth.

Registration for the costume contest starts at 11 a.m. with the parade and judging at 1 p.m., there is no entry fee. However, you are asked to bring a donation to All Creatures Big & Small to be entered into the costume contest.