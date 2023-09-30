The Watertown Garden Center is hosting their 2nd Annual Dog Days of Fall Event on Saturday, October 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Watertown Garden Center
17940 US RT 11
Watertown, NY 13601
All proceeds This year will go to a local rescue called All Creatures Big & Small.
There will be:
- A Pet & Family Costume Contest & Parade;
- A scavenger hunt;
- Lots of Prizes;
- Raffles;
- Vendors; and
- The Humble Palace Food Truck.
There will also be a family-friendly haunted hayride available between 11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. for $5 a ticket. Danielle with DM Photography will be there taking pictures at the photo booth.
Registration for the costume contest starts at 11 a.m. with the parade and judging at 1 p.m., there is no entry fee. However, you are asked to bring a donation to All Creatures Big & Small to be entered into the costume contest.