Downtown Canton is holding its fourth annual Flannel Fest is set for Saturday, October 21.

The theme is simple: “Wear Flannel – Shop Local”. The day is designed to highlight the variety of downtown Canton businesses in a shop-hop format.

Included in this year’s flannel fest is Live music, demonstrations, discounts, tastings and specials. The event will happen during normal business hours.

More information is available on St. Lawrence County’s event calendar