Hobby Horse Riding is hosting Fall Fun on the Farm on Saturday, October 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Hobby Horse Riding

18198 County Route 63

Watertown, NY 13601

Event activities include:

$5 admission

$5 pony rides

Free donkey photos

Play w/chickens & goats

Feed the horses

Face painting

You can call 315-783-5123 for more information.