The Hermon-DeKalb Central School Class of 2026 is sponsoring Fright Night at Applewood Orchards on Saturday, October 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at:

Applewood Orchards

176 Johnson Road

Rensselaer Falls, NY 13680

Mild scares for small children will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and serious scares between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $5 per person and will benefit the HDCS Class of 2026.

More information is available online Here, by calling 315-344-7002 or you can call the school at 315-347-3442.