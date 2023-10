LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lowville Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary will host its 37th annual craft fair on Saturday, October 21.

The event will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 5420 The Parkway in Lowville. Admission to the event is free and there will be raffles, a bake sale and lunch available.

There are still vendor spots open for any local crafters.