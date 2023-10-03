The Manor House is holding its 1st Annual Murder Mystery Event on Saturday, October 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You are invited to join in for a fun, mischievous night of food, drinks and to help solve a murder most foul.

The Manor House

15580 NY-193

Pierrepont Manor, NY 13674

The event is interactive, you can choose your character and cross your fingers that you are not the murderer. There are only 20 character roles available, however, if you don’t want a role, then you can come and enjoy the night and be thrilled by the mystery.

The event tickets are $40 per guest and include one free drink, hot hors d’oeuvres and a dessert buffet. All guests must be 21 or older, there will be a Cash Bar and although 1920s costumes are encouraged, they are not required. There will be a $200 Grand Prize for best dressed for those who choose to dress up.

Tickets can be purchased Here and all questions can be directed to The Manor House by calling 680-210-8407.