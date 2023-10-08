SUNY Potsdam is welcoming prospective students and families to campus for its upcoming Fall Open House events.

SUNY Potsdam’s Fall Open Houses will be held on:

Saturday, October 21: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visiting students and families will get a campus tour that showcases the campus facilities, including the Maxcy Hall Athletic Complex, The Crane School of Music, the top-ranked dining facilities and much more. The academic and student services fair gives students a chance to meet faculty, staff and students from the academic departments and other programs of interest.

Register for one of these events Here and learn more about other visit opportunities and how to apply Here.