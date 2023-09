Adams United Methodist Church will host a Pancake Breakfast in their Fellowship Hall on Saturday, October 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Adams United Methodist Church

36 E Church St

Adams, NY 13605

The breakfast will have:

Buttermilk Pancakes with Real or sugar-free Maple Syrup;

Scrambled Eggs;

Assorted Meats;

Fruit cup; and

Beverages.

The breakfast will be $11 for anyone 12 years of age or older, $5.50 for children ages 4 to 11 and free for children under 4 years of age.